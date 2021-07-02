Boom Or Bust: Where Does Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s traded shares were 2,523,040, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.4, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.33% or -$1.06. The 52-week high for the OTLY share is $29, that puts it down -23.93% from that peak though still a striking +14.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.99. The company’s market capitalization is $13.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.91 Million shares over the past three months.
Oatly Group AB (OTLY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. OTLY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.46, which implies an increase of 30.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $35 respectively. As a result, OTLY is trading at a discount of 49.57% off the target high and 2.56% off the low.
Oatly Group AB (OTLY) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -69.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.