Boom Or Bust: Where Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s traded shares were 1,916,172, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the MPC share is $64.84, that puts it down -6.84% from that peak though still a striking +56.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.56. The company’s market capitalization is $39.62 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. MPC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.73.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): Trading Information

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $62.53 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.05%, and it has moved by -3.72% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 46.62%. The short interest in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is 33.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.88, which implies an increase of 18.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56 and $83 respectively. As a result, MPC is trading at a discount of 36.76% off the target high and -7.73% off the low.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Petroleum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares have gone up +47.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 151.16% against 29.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 154.9% this quarter and then jump 170% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.65 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.17 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.2 Billion and $17.99 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.5% and then jump by 23.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -39.2%. While earnings are projected to return -716.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MPC Dividend Yield

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 2.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.69%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s Biggest Investors

Marathon Petroleum Corporation insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.3%, with the float percentage being 77.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 69.14 Million shares (or 10.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.86 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.09 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.57 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18,335,734 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $758.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.21 Million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $920.52 Million.