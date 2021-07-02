Boom Or Bust: Where Does Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares were 1,055,521, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.64% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the LIZI share is $16.75, that puts it down -139.63% from that peak though still a striking +72.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $350.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI): Trading Information

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) registered a -4.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.38% in intraday trading to $7.80- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.14%, and it has moved by -7.29% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 80.15%. The short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 3.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lizhi Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares have gone up +82.51% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -185.7% this quarter and then fall -1100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.97 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.49 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.77 Million and $55.69 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.7% and then jump by 53.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 77.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Biggest Investors

Lizhi Inc. insiders own 11.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.01%, with the float percentage being 3.4%. Atom Investors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 701.92 Thousand shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $6.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100Thousand shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $915Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 100,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $806Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.88 Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $126.97 Thousand.