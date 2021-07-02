Boom Or Bust: Where Does Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 1,753,243, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.92% or -$3.06. The 52-week high for the KC share is $74.67, that puts it down -139.1% from that peak though still a striking +11.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.6. The company’s market capitalization is $6.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. KC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC): Trading Information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) registered a -8.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.04% in intraday trading to $35.47 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.2%, and it has moved by -22.87% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -28.36%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 5.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340.97 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $415.49 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $229.34 Million and $263.39 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.7% and then jump by 57.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -5.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Biggest Investors

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.09%, with the float percentage being 30.58%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.29 Million shares (or 3.26% of all shares), a total value of $286.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.07 Million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $277.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 3,735,348 shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 Million, or about 0.7% of the stock, which is worth about $61.58 Million.