Boom Or Bust: Where Does Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s traded shares were 694,074, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.12% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the IDRA share is $6.14, that puts it down -433.91% from that peak though still a striking +15.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $58.29 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. IDRA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies a decline of -13.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, IDRA is trading at a discount of -13.04% off the target high and -13.04% off the low.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.3%. While earnings are projected to return -12.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s Biggest Investors

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 22.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.73%, with the float percentage being 25.49%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.05 Million shares (or 4.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.71 Million shares, is of Anson Funds Management LP’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 777,895 shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 442.88 Thousand, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $575.74 Thousand.