Boom Or Bust: Where Does Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares were 10,899,428, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.14% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the FAMI share is $2.47, that puts it down -461.36% from that peak though still a striking +31.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.3. The company’s market capitalization is $84.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.52 Million shares over the past three months.
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FAMI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI): Trading Information
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.5% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.05%, and it has moved by 1.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63%. The short interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 3.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.3%. While earnings are projected to return 292.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Biggest Investors
Farmmi, Inc. insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.08%, with the float percentage being 9.63%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 375.2 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of all shares), a total value of $408.97 Thousand in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 90.12 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $98.23 Thousand.