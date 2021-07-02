Boom Or Bust: Where Does Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s traded shares were 1,052,047, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.84% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the DSX share is $5.6, that puts it down -11.78% from that peak though still a striking +74.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.3. The company’s market capitalization is $458.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 913.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. DSX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX): Trading Information

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) registered a -3.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.49% in intraday trading to $5.53- this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.39%, and it has moved by 6.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 159.59%. The short interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is 888.92 Million shares and it means that shorts have 699.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.59, which implies an increase of 11.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.4 and $9 respectively. As a result, DSX is trading at a discount of 79.64% off the target high and -52.1% off the low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Diana Shipping Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares have gone up +163.68% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 109.1% this quarter and then jump 233.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.35 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.23 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.15 Million and $39.4 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.7% and then jump by 32.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -12.9%. While earnings are projected to return -848.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Biggest Investors

Diana Shipping Inc. insiders own 28.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.55%, with the float percentage being 30.21%. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.38 Million shares (or 2.6% of all shares), a total value of $7.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.64 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 2,314,205 shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 644.55 Thousand, or about 0.7% of the stock, which is worth about $1.93 Million.