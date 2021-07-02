Boom Or Bust: Where Does Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares were 10,684,112, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.32% or $1.71. The 52-week high for the AUUD share is $9.3, that puts it down -26.53% from that peak though still a striking +69.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $83Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 Million shares over the past three months.
Auddia Inc. (AUUD) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AUUD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Auddia Inc. (AUUD) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.1%. While earnings are projected to return 22.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Biggest Investors
Auddia Inc. insiders own 30.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.18%, with the float percentage being 0.26%. National Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20Thousand shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $62.6 Thousand in shares.