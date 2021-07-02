Boom Or Bust: Where Does AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock Go From Here?!

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares were 57,331,649, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.34% or -$2.46. The 52-week high for the AMC share is $72.62, that puts it down -33.94% from that peak though still a striking +96.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $27.83 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 106.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 156.91 Million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.6. AMC has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.93.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies a decline of -90.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $16 respectively. As a result, AMC is trading at a discount of -70.49% off the target high and -98.16% off the low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares have gone up +2410.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80% against 35.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.7% this quarter and then jump 93.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 94.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.01%. While earnings are projected to return 91.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Biggest Investors

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.37%, with the float percentage being 23.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.44 Million shares (or 7.46% of all shares), a total value of $382.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.33 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $279.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12,443,219 shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.77 Million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $109.99 Million.