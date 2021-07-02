Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s -6.39% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares were 2,429,341, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.3, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.89% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the BTBT share is $33, that puts it down -423.81% from that peak though still a striking +80.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $327.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BTBT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT): Trading Information

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) registered a -7.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.44% in intraday trading to $7.45- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.39%, and it has moved by -27.84% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -71.25%. The short interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 1.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.4%. While earnings are projected to return 148% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Biggest Investors

Bit Digital, Inc. insiders own 23.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.99%, with the float percentage being 3.89%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 208.74 Thousand shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $3.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 125.29 Thousand shares, is of Bank Of Nova Scotia /’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF owns about 64,785 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $547.43 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39.02 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $329.71 Thousand.