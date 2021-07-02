BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s traded shares were 3,832,039, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.3% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the BEST share is $4.86, that puts it down -194.55% from that peak though still a striking +32.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $640.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.42 Million shares over the past three months.

BEST Inc. (BEST) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. BEST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST): Trading Information

BEST Inc. (BEST) registered a -7.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.67% in intraday trading to $2.08 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.94%, and it has moved by 11.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.12%. The short interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is 13.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

BEST Inc. (BEST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BEST Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BEST Inc. (BEST) shares have jump down -23.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.52% against 22.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1200% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.26 Billion and $1.34 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.3% and then jump by 1.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.5%. While earnings are projected to return -977.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Biggest Investors

BEST Inc. insiders own 20.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.52%, with the float percentage being 38.41%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.57 Million shares (or 5.01% of all shares), a total value of $23.63 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10Million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BEST Inc. (BEST) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 3,757,927 shares. This amounts to just over 1.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $5.02 Million.