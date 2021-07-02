Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Is Worth Evaluating At $133.6

During the last session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares were 1,570,093, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $133.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.8% or $4.89. The 52-week high for the BEAM share is $136.72, that puts it down -2.34% from that peak though still a striking +85.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.76. The company’s market capitalization is $8.36 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 883.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. BEAM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM): Trading Information

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) registered a 3.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $136.7 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 42.13%, and it has moved by 71.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.65%. The short interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 6.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108, which implies a decline of -19.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62 and $150 respectively. As a result, BEAM is trading at a discount of 12.28% off the target high and -53.59% off the low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Beam Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares have gone up +61.9% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -96.47% against 8.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -8.7% this quarter and then fall -7.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6900% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -108.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Biggest Investors

Beam Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 15.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.95%, with the float percentage being 85.41%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.33 Million shares (or 11.72% of all shares), a total value of $598.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 Million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 6.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $308.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 3,084,179 shares. This amounts to just over 4.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $246.86 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 Million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $142.67 Million.