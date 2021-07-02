American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s -3.38% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares were 13,758,429, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AAL share is $26.09, that puts it down -21.24% from that peak though still a striking +50.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.63. The company’s market capitalization is $13.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 32.22 Million shares over the past three months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.4. AAL has a Sell rating from 9 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.41.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Trading Information

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $22.09 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.38%, and it has moved by -16.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 36.14%. The short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 81.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.19, which implies a decline of -15.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $29 respectively. As a result, AAL is trading at a discount of 34.76% off the target high and -76.77% off the low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that American Airlines Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares have gone up +33.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.54% against 33.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.2% this quarter and then jump 77.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.13 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.36 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.62 Billion and $2.76 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 339.9% and then jump by 203% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.6%. While earnings are projected to return -583.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Biggest Investors

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders own 0.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.19%, with the float percentage being 52.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 758 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 65.97 Million shares (or 10.29% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.14 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.05 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 21,847,513 shares. This amounts to just over 3.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $522.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.9 Million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $451.75 Million.