Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s traded shares were 2,589,006, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.51% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the AEI share is $29.49, that puts it down -455.37% from that peak though still a striking +35.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.4. The company’s market capitalization is $139.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. AEI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI): Trading Information

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) registered a -6.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.43% in intraday trading to $6.51- this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.5%, and it has moved by 26.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.2%. The short interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is 1.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 35.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Biggest Investors

Alset EHome International Inc. insiders own 167.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.12%, with the float percentage being -16.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36.29 Thousand shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $419.86 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.39 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $374.79 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) shares are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF owns about 15,242 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.03 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.04 Thousand, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $116.16 Thousand.