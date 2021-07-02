After A -9.14% Drop In The Last Week, Does PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s traded shares were 1,448,332, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.86% or -$2.29. The 52-week high for the PUBM share is $76.96, that puts it down -109.24% from that peak though still a striking +39.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.81 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 Million shares over the past three months.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PUBM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM): Trading Information

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) registered a -5.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.77% in intraday trading to $44.19 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.14%, and it has moved by 26.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.55%. The short interest in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) is 2.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.86, which implies an increase of 32.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $64 respectively. As a result, PUBM is trading at a discount of 74.01% off the target high and 8.75% off the low.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -30.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Biggest Investors

PubMatic, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.46%, with the float percentage being 88.46%. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 813.27 Thousand shares (or 11.2% of all shares), a total value of $22.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 700.59 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.59 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I owns about 517,327 shares. This amounts to just over 7.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 284.15 Thousand, or about 3.91% of the stock, which is worth about $14.01 Million.