After A 6.44% Rise In The Last Week, Does Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares were 6,563,290, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.88% or -$1.46. The 52-week high for the RIOT share is $79.5, that puts it down -119.55% from that peak though still a striking +94.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.47 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. RIOT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT): Trading Information

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) registered a -3.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.24% in intraday trading to $40.34 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.44%, and it has moved by 23.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.13%. The short interest in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 17.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.33, which implies an increase of 27.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $51 respectively. As a result, RIOT is trading at a discount of 40.85% off the target high and 10.47% off the low.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Riot Blockchain, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) shares have gone up +109.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 185.19% against 9.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.9% this quarter and then jump 650% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1383.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.49 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.82 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.9 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1452.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.1%. While earnings are projected to return 70.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Biggest Investors

Riot Blockchain, Inc. insiders own 16.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.8%, with the float percentage being 27.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.21 Million shares (or 5% of all shares), a total value of $224.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.43 Million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,811,328 shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 Million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $34.49 Million.