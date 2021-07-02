After A -3.95% Drop In The Last Week, Does Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Still Make Sense To Buy?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. GOTU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU): Trading Information

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) registered a -2.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.8% in intraday trading to $15.92 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.95%, and it has moved by -20.58% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -72.23%. The short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is 16.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Gaotu Techedu Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares have jump down -72.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.93% against 9.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -650% this quarter and then jump 87.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $388.45 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $475.7 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $237.96 Million and $291.14 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 63.2% and then jump by 63.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -746.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.03% per annum.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Biggest Investors

Gaotu Techedu Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.71%, with the float percentage being 66.71%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.85 Million shares (or 7.45% of all shares), a total value of $367.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.77 Million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 5.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $263.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 705,728 shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 667.39 Thousand, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $22.61 Million.