After A 111.08% Rise In The Last Week, Does Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s traded shares were 2,737,462, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.8% or $1.23. The 52-week high for the CERE share is $31.09, that puts it down -15.79% from that peak though still a striking +66.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9. The company’s market capitalization is $3.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. CERE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE): Trading Information

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) registered a 4.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.64% in intraday trading to $31.09 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 111.08%, and it has moved by 103.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.94%. The short interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) is 4.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies a decline of -6.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $30 respectively. As a result, CERE is trading at a discount of 11.73% off the target high and -21.79% off the low.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 20.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Biggest Investors

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. insiders own 21.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.89%, with the float percentage being 100.57%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 60.63 Million shares (or 47.57% of all shares), a total value of $832.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.11 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $70.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,876,602 shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 Million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $17.46 Million.