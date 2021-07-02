After A -10.37% Drop In The Last Week, Does Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s traded shares were 1,025,950, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.3% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the COCP share is $3.46, that puts it down -185.95% from that peak though still a striking +37.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $117.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. COCP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP): Trading Information

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) registered a -3.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.37% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.37%, and it has moved by -1.63% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -11.03%. The short interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is 2.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies an increase of 271.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $5 respectively. As a result, COCP is trading at a discount of 313.22% off the target high and 230.58% off the low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) shares have jump down -11.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.53% against 8.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.1% this quarter and then jump 40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -59.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $270Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $554Million and $560Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -51.3% and then fell by -51.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.7%. While earnings are projected to return 88.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Biggest Investors

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. insiders own 17.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.68%, with the float percentage being 32.47%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.25 Million shares (or 14.22% of all shares), a total value of $5.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,201,742 shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 663.62 Thousand, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $922.44 Thousand.