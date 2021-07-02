Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Has Been Rising 102.83% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s traded shares were 1,947,714, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AEMD share is $12.49, that puts it down -149.3% from that peak though still a striking +75.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $70.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AEMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD): Trading Information

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.9% in intraday trading to $5.44- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6%, and it has moved by 114.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.83%. The short interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 215.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 39.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 93.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $11 respectively. As a result, AEMD is trading at a discount of 119.56% off the target high and 79.64% off the low.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aethlon Medical, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) shares have gone up +142.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.46% against 8.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.9% this quarter and then jump 13.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 192.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 62.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Biggest Investors

Aethlon Medical, Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.04%, with the float percentage being 17.34%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 306.3 Thousand shares (or 2.52% of all shares), a total value of $621.79 Thousand in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 171.18 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $347.5 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 171,182 shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $347.5 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 55.02 Thousand, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $111.69 Thousand.