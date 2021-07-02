Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Could Post A -18.26% Or More

During the last session, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s traded shares were 2,295,252, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.62% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the AXAS share is $5.6, that puts it down -52.59% from that peak though still a striking +61.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $30.91 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 238.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 367.59 Million shares over the past three months.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. AXAS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS): Trading Information

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) registered a 13.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.49% in intraday trading to $4.10- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.58%, and it has moved by 20.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.26%. The short interest in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) is 703.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies a decline of -18.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3 respectively. As a result, AXAS is trading at a discount of -18.26% off the target high and -18.26% off the low.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) shares have gone up +53.56% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 102.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -66.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.73 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.4 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.28 Million and $22Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -55% and then fell by -16.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2%. While earnings are projected to return -181.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 2% per annum.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s Biggest Investors

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation insiders own 2.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.4%, with the float percentage being 13.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 291.49 Thousand shares (or 3.46% of all shares), a total value of $915.28 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 168.46 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $528.96 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 142,198 shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $446.5 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 140.84 Thousand, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $442.25 Thousand.