9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Has Been Rising 133.65% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s traded shares were 813,899, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.65% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the JFU share is $3.52, that puts it down -44.86% from that peak though still a striking +70.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $488.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.92 Million shares over the past three months.

9F Inc. (JFU) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. JFU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU): Trading Information

9F Inc. (JFU) registered a -8.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.8% in intraday trading to $2.69- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.58%, and it has moved by 38.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 133.65%. The short interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is 2.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.1, which implies an increase of 274.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.1 and $9.1 respectively. As a result, JFU is trading at a discount of 274.49% off the target high and 274.49% off the low.

9F Inc. (JFU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 8.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.22% per annum.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Biggest Investors

9F Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.25%, with the float percentage being 6.25%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.11 Million shares (or 0.78% of all shares), a total value of $2.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 189.94 Thousand shares, is of Peak6 Investments, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $351.39 Thousand.