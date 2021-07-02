1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Has Been Falling -53.8% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s traded shares were 7,144,613, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GOED share is $17.75, that puts it down -356.3% from that peak though still a striking +54.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $401.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.62 Million shares over the past three months.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GOED has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED): Trading Information

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.17% in intraday trading to $4.48- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.89%, and it has moved by 87.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.8%. The short interest in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) is 190.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 17.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 208.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, GOED is trading at a discount of 208.48% off the target high and 208.48% off the low.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -252.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s Biggest Investors

1847 Goedeker Inc. insiders own 4.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.62%, with the float percentage being 26.75%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.13 Thousand shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $166.43 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.54 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $126.51 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 9,859 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.94 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $13.92 Thousand.