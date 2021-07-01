ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 48.15% Year-To-Date

During the last session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.71% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CNET share is $6.19, that puts it down -209.5 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $61.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 621.71K shares over the past three months.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) registered a 4.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.71% in intraday trading to $2.00 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.36%, and it has moved by 7.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.00%. The short interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 68.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, CNET is trading at a discount of -212.5% off the target high and -212.5% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.50%. While earnings are projected to return -228.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders own 18.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.03%, with the float percentage being 1.27%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94057.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7173.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18936.0 market value.