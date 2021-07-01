Year-To-Date, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) Price Has Decrease -28.00%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.97% or $2.23. The 52-week high for the SPRO share is $23.64, that puts it down -46.02 from that peak though still a striking 47.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.50. The company’s market capitalization is $417.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 142.53K shares over the past three months.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SPRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.77.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) trade information

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) registered a 15.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.97% in intraday trading to $16.19 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.39%, and it has moved by -4.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.18%. The short interest in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) is 3.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 30.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.17, which implies an increase of 57.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, SPRO is trading at a discount of -332.37% off the target high and -23.53% off the low.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spero Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) shares have gone down -31.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.78% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.40% this quarter and then jump 1.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 87.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.03 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.33 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.4 million and $4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.50% and then drop by -16.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.50%. While earnings are projected to return -5.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.90% per annum.

SPRO Dividends

Spero Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s Major holders

Spero Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.82%, with the float percentage being 71.36%. Aquilo Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.83 million shares (or 12.91% of all shares), a total value of $56.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 7.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $8.56 million.