Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) Is Worth Evaluating At $19.99

During the last session, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares were 1.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.67% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the YALA share is $41.35, that puts it down -106.85 from that peak though still a striking 68.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.26. The company’s market capitalization is $2.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. YALA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) registered a 2.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.67% in intraday trading to $19.99 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.82%, and it has moved by 11.80% in 30 days. The short interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is 5.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.33, which implies an increase of 21.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, YALA is trading at a discount of -50.08% off the target high and 19.96% off the low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yalla Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares have gone up 24.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.05% against 1.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.8 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -113.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 55.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Yalla Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.70%, with the float percentage being 12.70%. Franchise Capital Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 1.02% of all shares), a total value of $30.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $1.74 million.