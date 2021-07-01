Will Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares were 3.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the ARVL share is $37.18, that puts it down -137.27 from that peak though still a striking 37.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.83. The company’s market capitalization is $9.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Arrival (ARVL) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.55% in intraday trading to $15.67 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.43%, and it has moved by -19.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.55%. The short interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 9.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.17, which implies an increase of 48.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, ARVL is trading at a discount of -136.12% off the target high and -59.54% off the low.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders own 76.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.32%, with the float percentage being 35.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.93 million shares (or 2.79% of all shares), a total value of $271.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.71 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $188.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arrival (ARVL) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 6.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.82 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $77.41 million.