Why Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.98% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the ATXI share is $12.34, that puts it down -363.91 from that peak though still a striking 16.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $41.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 444.26K shares over the past three months.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ATXI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) registered a 5.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.98% in intraday trading to $2.66 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.15%, and it has moved by -48.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.69%. The short interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 70.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, ATXI is trading at a discount of -351.13% off the target high and -125.56% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.00%. While earnings are projected to return 81.10% in 2021.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 60.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.01%, with the float percentage being 27.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 4.17% of all shares), a total value of $4.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $0.69 million.