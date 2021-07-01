What Will Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) Be Like After It Drops -123.27% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.59% or -$3.59. The 52-week high for the ALGS share is $37.51, that puts it down -123.27 from that peak though still a striking 23.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.82. The company’s market capitalization is $750.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 111.98K shares over the past three months.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ALGS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.81.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) registered a -17.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.59% in intraday trading to $16.80 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.69%, and it has moved by -26.83% in 30 days. The short interest in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 1.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.75, which implies an increase of 54.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, ALGS is trading at a discount of -179.76% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aligos Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) shares have gone down -22.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.95% against 8.70.

While earnings are projected to return -109.30% in 2021.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 19.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.63%, with the float percentage being 93.27%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 10.48% of all shares), a total value of $90.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.55 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $80.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $8.53 million.