We Just Learned Something New! After JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS)’s 46.00% Gain This Week

During the last session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$1.54. The 52-week high for the JKS share is $90.20, that puts it down -61.01 from that peak though still a striking 68.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.58. The company’s market capitalization is $2.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. JKS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.68% in intraday trading to $56.02 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.00%, and it has moved by 42.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 216.32%. The short interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 9.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $266.05, which implies an increase of 78.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83.86 and $393.74 respectively. As a result, JKS is trading at a discount of -602.86% off the target high and -49.7% off the low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) shares have gone down -14.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68.29% against 8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -102.50% this quarter and then drop -50.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.60%. While earnings are projected to return -75.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.87% per annum.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. insiders own 4.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.74%, with the float percentage being 52.32%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $114.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $74.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 3.15% of the stock, which is worth about $34.14 million.