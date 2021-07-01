Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) Surged -7.10% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares were 2.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the VOD share is $20.36, that puts it down -19.69 from that peak though still a striking 22.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.14. The company’s market capitalization is $48.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.45 million shares over the past three months.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. VOD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $17.01 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.65%, and it has moved by -7.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.47%. The short interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is 14.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.11, which implies an increase of 29.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.57 and $32.13 respectively. As a result, VOD is trading at a discount of -88.89% off the target high and 2.59% off the low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vodafone Group Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) shares have gone up 2.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.66% against 10.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 112.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 29.00% per annum.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vodafone Group Plc is 1.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.47%.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Vodafone Group Plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.05%, with the float percentage being 9.05%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 605 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.31 million shares (or 1.16% of all shares), a total value of $595.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.65 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $472.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 10.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $204.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.39 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $121.14 million.