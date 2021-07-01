TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP): With The Stock Up 54.9 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s traded shares were 5.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the TSP share is $74.25, that puts it down -4.23 from that peak though still a striking 54.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.13. The company’s market capitalization is $14.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) trade information

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $71.24 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.44%, and it has moved by 86.83% in 30 days. The short interest in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) is 6.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.18, which implies a decrease of -29.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, TSP is trading at a discount of -5.28% off the target high and 46.66% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -37.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.50% per annum.

TSP Dividends

TuSimple Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s Major holders

TuSimple Holdings Inc. insiders own 16.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.31%, with the float percentage being 7.59%. ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of May 30, 2021, the company held over 4.59 million shares (or 2.48% of all shares), a total value of $176.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.02 million shares, is of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.18 million.