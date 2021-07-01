TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Has Been Falling -26.33% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s traded shares were 70.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 61.65% or $2.72. The 52-week high for the MEDS share is $10.82, that puts it down -51.54 from that peak though still a striking 56.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.10. The company’s market capitalization is $34.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MEDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) registered a 61.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 61.65% in intraday trading to $7.14 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.74%, and it has moved by 20.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.33%. The short interest in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.25, which implies an increase of 22.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.25 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, MEDS is trading at a discount of -54.06% off the target high and -1.54% off the low.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -350.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.27 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.49 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.59 million and $6.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -65.60% and then drop by -60.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.30%. While earnings are projected to return -586.10% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MEDS Dividends

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. insiders own 59.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.79%, with the float percentage being 34.24%. National Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 3.41% of all shares), a total value of $1.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 3.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) shares are Heartland Value Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Heartland Value Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89981.0, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.39 million.