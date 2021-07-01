Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT): Is It Possible To Be Down -36.90% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s traded shares were 2.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.91% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the TRIT share is $15.45, that puts it down -121.98 from that peak though still a striking 32.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.68. The company’s market capitalization is $589.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 629.98K shares over the past three months.

Triterras Inc. (TRIT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TRIT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

Triterras Inc. (TRIT) registered a 13.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.91% in intraday trading to $6.96 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.65%, and it has moved by 12.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.26%. The short interest in Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) is 5.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 22.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, TRIT is trading at a discount of -29.31% off the target high and -29.31% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.65 million by the end of Feb 2021.

TRIT Dividends

Triterras Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s Major holders

Triterras Inc. insiders own 62.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.66%, with the float percentage being 28.11%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 1.20% of all shares), a total value of $7.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.84 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 1.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Triterras Inc. (TRIT) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund owns about 50350.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45458.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.