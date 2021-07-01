Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK)

During the recent session, Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s traded shares were 3.0 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the WORK share is $44.99, that puts it down -1.74 from that peak though still a striking 45.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.09. The company’s market capitalization is $26.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.40 million shares over the past three months.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. WORK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.19% in intraday trading to $44.22 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.29%, and it has moved by 1.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.49%. The short interest in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is 43.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.00, which implies an increase of 1.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, WORK is trading at a discount of -4.03% off the target high and 2.76% off the low.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Slack Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) shares have gone up 4.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 466.67% against 9.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $289.22 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $311.17 million by the end of Oct 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 48.50% in 2021.

WORK Dividends

Slack Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Slack Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.59%, with the float percentage being 77.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 719 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 43.81 million shares (or 8.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $545.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.69 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $434.5 million.