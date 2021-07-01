Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA)

During the last session, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s traded shares were 18.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 48.50% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the HUSA share is $6.36, that puts it down -156.45 from that peak though still a striking 65.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $26.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 475.79K shares over the past three months.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) registered a 48.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 48.50% in intraday trading to $2.48 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.17%, and it has moved by 33.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.71%. The short interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $137.50, which implies an increase of 98.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $137.50 and $137.50 respectively. As a result, HUSA is trading at a discount of -5444.35% off the target high and -5444.35% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.70%. While earnings are projected to return -18.20% in 2021.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Houston American Energy Corp. insiders own 8.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.86%, with the float percentage being 3.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55449.0 shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28000.0, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $56560.0.