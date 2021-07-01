The UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Stock Dropped -15.94% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.92. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $90.00, that puts it down -34.31 from that peak though still a striking 8.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.50. The company’s market capitalization is $34.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.65 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc. (PATH) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.35% in intraday trading to $67.01 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.91%, and it has moved by -15.94% in 30 days. The short interest in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 7.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.37, which implies an increase of 13.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, PATH is trading at a discount of -28.34% off the target high and 4.49% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 82.20% in 2021.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders own 24.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.27%, with the float percentage being 34.60%. ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of May 30, 2021, the company held over 3.65 million shares (or 0.86% of all shares), a total value of $291.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.04 million shares, is of ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $83.25 million.