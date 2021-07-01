The Time To Buy Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Is Now

During the last session, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.41% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the IKT share is $11.80, that puts it down -321.43 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.80. The company’s market capitalization is $73.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 392.12K shares over the past three months.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) registered a -1.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.41% in intraday trading to $2.80 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.45%, and it has moved by -51.89% in 30 days. The short interest in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) is 59080.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 81.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, IKT is trading at a discount of -435.71% off the target high and -435.71% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 43.30% in 2021.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 21.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.43%, with the float percentage being 15.76%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18800.0 shares, is of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 100000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50000.0, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.