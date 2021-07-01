The Time To Buy ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Is Now

During the recent session, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.03% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the IBN share is $18.47, that puts it down -8.07 from that peak though still a striking 46.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.16. The company’s market capitalization is $57.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.26 million shares over the past three months.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. IBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 45 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 42 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) registered a -0.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.03% in intraday trading to $17.09 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.94%, and it has moved by -4.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.07%. The short interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is 14.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.34, which implies an increase of 11.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.33 and $22.75 respectively. As a result, IBN is trading at a discount of -33.12% off the target high and 4.45% off the low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ICICI Bank Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares have gone up 17.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 24.62% against 26.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated 0.00%. While earnings are projected to return 188.80% in 2021.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

ICICI Bank Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.95%, with the float percentage being 20.96%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 537 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 60.57 million shares (or 1.75% of all shares), a total value of $970.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.16 million shares, is of Lone Pine Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $691.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 18.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $295.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.3 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $216.77 million.