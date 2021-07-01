The Time To Buy Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Is Now

During the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares were 1.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.53% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the AUTL share is $17.19, that puts it down -158.89 from that peak though still a striking 30.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.60. The company’s market capitalization is $462.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AUTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) registered a 1.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $6.64 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.78%, and it has moved by 5.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.58%. The short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 2.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.75, which implies an increase of 57.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, AUTL is trading at a discount of -321.69% off the target high and -35.54% off the low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Autolus Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares have gone down -25.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.45% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.40% this quarter and then jump 29.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190k as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $293k and $300k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -35.20% and then drop by -33.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -53.50%. While earnings are projected to return 4.20% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Autolus Therapeutics plc insiders own 26.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.80%, with the float percentage being 43.02%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.96 million shares (or 4.19% of all shares), a total value of $16.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 million shares, is of Polygon Management Limited’s that is approximately 3.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $6.25 million.