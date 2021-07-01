The Current Price For Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AMPE share is $2.98, that puts it down -78.44 from that peak though still a striking 64.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $336.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMPE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.70%, and it has moved by -5.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 162.21%. The short interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) is 21.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 58.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, AMPE is trading at a discount of -139.52% off the target high and -139.52% off the low.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) shares have gone up 5.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.11% against 16.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.60%. While earnings are projected to return 11.90% in 2021.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.84%, with the float percentage being 19.23%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.48 million shares (or 3.82% of all shares), a total value of $12.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $4.05 million.