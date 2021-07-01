The Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Stock Dropped -17.49% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.64% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the CRDF share is $25.50, that puts it down -283.46 from that peak though still a striking 38.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.10. The company’s market capitalization is $243.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 646.48K shares over the past three months.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRDF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) registered a -7.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.64% in intraday trading to $6.65 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.77%, and it has moved by -17.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.73%. The short interest in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) is 2.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.67, which implies an increase of 75.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, CRDF is trading at a discount of -351.13% off the target high and -275.94% off the low.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardiff Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) shares have gone down -61.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.67% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.60% this quarter and then jump 10.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $160k by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.20%. While earnings are projected to return 61.30% in 2021.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Cardiff Oncology Inc. insiders own 1.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.02%, with the float percentage being 72.22%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 7.82% of all shares), a total value of $27.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 million shares, is of Corriente Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $9.47 million.