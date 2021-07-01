The $63.65 Value Of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the DOW share is $71.38, that puts it down -12.14 from that peak though still a striking 38.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.17. The company’s market capitalization is $47.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.40 million shares over the past three months.

Dow Inc. (DOW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. DOW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.24.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Dow Inc. (DOW) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $63.65 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.21%, and it has moved by -10.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.25%. The short interest in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is 8.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.29, which implies an increase of 9.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, DOW is trading at a discount of -49.25% off the target high and 21.45% off the low.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dow Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dow Inc. (DOW) shares have gone up 16.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 326.51% against 28.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 961.50% this quarter and then jump 274.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.9 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.32 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.01 billion and $9.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.00% and then jump by 29.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 167.40% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.43% per annum.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dow Inc. is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Dow Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.05%, with the float percentage being 69.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,714 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 61.93 million shares (or 8.29% of all shares), a total value of $3.96 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.08 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dow Inc. (DOW) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 33.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.13 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.89 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $1.34 billion.