The $28.82 Is The Price At Which Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s traded shares were 19.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.50% or $2.5. The 52-week high for the CCIV share is $64.86, that puts it down -125.05 from that peak though still a striking 66.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.60. The company’s market capitalization is $7.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.65 million shares over the past three months.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) registered a 9.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.50% in intraday trading to $28.82 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.00%, and it has moved by 33.67% in 30 days. The short interest in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is 34.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

CCIV Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp IV is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Churchill Capital Corp IV insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.71%, with the float percentage being 11.71%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 2.54% of all shares), a total value of $121.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $63.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Monetta Fund, Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30000.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.7 million.