Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)’s Stock Is Up 118.95% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the recent session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.50% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the SYF share is $50.96, that puts it down -3.47 from that peak though still a striking 57.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.04. The company’s market capitalization is $27.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.80 million shares over the past three months.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SYF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Synchrony Financial (SYF) registered a 1.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.50% in intraday trading to $49.25 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.41%, and it has moved by -0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.95%. The short interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is 11.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.65, which implies an increase of 6.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, SYF is trading at a discount of -19.8% off the target high and 12.69% off the low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synchrony Financial has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares have gone up 43.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 154.19% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,183.30% this quarter and then jump 104.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.46 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.62 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.61 billion and $3.46 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.30% and then jump by 4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.00%. While earnings are projected to return -59.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.05% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Synchrony Financial is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

Synchrony Financial insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.07%, with the float percentage being 96.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,003 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 63.18 million shares (or 10.86% of all shares), a total value of $2.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.74 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 22.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $895.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.65 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $636.36 million.