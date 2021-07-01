Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Is Likely To Grow By 50.35% Or More

During the last session, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s traded shares were 3.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.18% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the SNCR share is $6.59, that puts it down -83.57 from that peak though still a striking 34.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.35. The company’s market capitalization is $130.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SNCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) registered a -2.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.18% in intraday trading to $3.59 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.74%, and it has moved by 19.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.70%. The short interest in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is 5.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.23, which implies an increase of 50.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, SNCR is trading at a discount of -150.7% off the target high and -46.24% off the low.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) shares have gone down -20.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6,900.00% against 1.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -212.50% this quarter and then drop -325.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.74 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.88 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $76.53 million and $68.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.80% and then jump by 3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return 65.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. insiders own 20.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.65%, with the float percentage being 61.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.18 million shares (or 7.45% of all shares), a total value of $11.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $3.08 million.