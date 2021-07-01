Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Has Been Rising 9.97% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SPPI share is $5.24, that puts it down -38.62 from that peak though still a striking 25.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $624.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.81 million shares over the past three months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SPPI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $3.78 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.58%, and it has moved by 1.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.95%. The short interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 14.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.80, which implies an increase of 61.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, SPPI is trading at a discount of -217.46% off the target high and -32.28% off the low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares have gone up 10.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.81% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.70% this quarter and then jump 35.10% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.79 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.20%. While earnings are projected to return -12.50% in 2021.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.54%, with the float percentage being 65.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.17 million shares (or 17.44% of all shares), a total value of $91.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.13 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.78 million, or about 5.44% of the stock, which is worth about $30.3 million.