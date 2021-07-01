Should Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Revive After A -111.18% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.74% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the BRN share is $6.99, that puts it down -111.18 from that peak though still a striking 80.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $27.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 959.02K shares over the past three months.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) registered a 6.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.74% in intraday trading to $3.31 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.38%, and it has moved by 6.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 267.95%. The short interest in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.00%. While earnings are projected to return 61.70% in 2021.

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

Barnwell Industries Inc. insiders own 54.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.90%, with the float percentage being 26.04%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 5.14% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82066.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 62082.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60000.0, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.