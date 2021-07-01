Should Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Revive After A -197.69% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.81% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the ABUS share is $9.02, that puts it down -197.69 from that peak though still a striking 43.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $285.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ABUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) registered a -3.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.81% in intraday trading to $3.03 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.02%, and it has moved by 5.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.48%. The short interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.92, which implies an increase of 48.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ABUS is trading at a discount of -230.03% off the target high and -15.51% off the low.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) shares have gone down -13.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.00% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then jump 14.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.27 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.20%. While earnings are projected to return 65.40% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ABUS Dividends

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation insiders own 19.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.32%, with the float percentage being 36.52%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.98 million shares (or 6.20% of all shares), a total value of $19.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $2.82 million.