Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)

During the recent session, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s traded shares were 3.42 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the DBX share is $30.54, that puts it down -0.63 from that peak though still a striking 41.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.66. The company’s market capitalization is $12.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.55 million shares over the past three months.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DBX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.15% in intraday trading to $30.35 this Wednesday, 06/30/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.85%, and it has moved by 13.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.23%. The short interest in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is 27.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.43, which implies an increase of 6.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, DBX is trading at a discount of -21.91% off the target high and 14.33% off the low.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dropbox Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dropbox Inc. (DBX) shares have gone up 32.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.24% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $524.06 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $537.82 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $465.29 million and $483.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.60% and then jump by 11.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -383.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.80% per annum.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Dropbox Inc. insiders own 4.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.37%, with the float percentage being 92.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 623 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.45 million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $838.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.42 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $437.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $236.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.08 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $182.13 million.